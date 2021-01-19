AllyMe Group (OTCMKTS:WWIN) Shares Up 16.7%

AllyMe Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WWIN) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

AllyMe Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WWIN)

AllyMe Group, Inc provides consulting services in China. The company principally focuses on the development of new-high-tech products marketing and retail sales. It offers business, marketing, and financial consultancy, as well as business modeling support services to its client organizations. The company was formerly known as WeWin Group Corp.

