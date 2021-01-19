Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $56.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,784.47. 2,061,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,764.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,613.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.