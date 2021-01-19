Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2021


Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

