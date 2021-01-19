Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.00 ($60.00).

Shares of ALO opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €46.09 and a 200-day moving average of €44.79.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

