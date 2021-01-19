Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $24.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,128.51. 100,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3,165.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

