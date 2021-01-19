Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.87.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $28.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,132.97. The stock had a trading volume of 102,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,165.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

