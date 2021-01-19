American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading 8% Higher

American BriVision (Holding) Co. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) shares shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.40. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

American BriVision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505 for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 for treating depression in cancer patients.

