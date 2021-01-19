American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

