American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report sales of $54.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.89 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $238.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.24 million to $238.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.75 million, with estimates ranging from $263.67 million to $267.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.93. 3,536,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,483. American Well has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $14,820,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $5,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

