Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $285.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $247.90. 53,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

