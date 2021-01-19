Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 975%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

MRSN stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 1,223,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,861,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

