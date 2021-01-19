Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 19th (CEVMY, ESLOY, GSEFF, HEOFF, HKXCY, IQ, MESO, MOV, MRAAY, MSA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 19th:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.60. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. The Company’s products include filters, capacitors, thermistors, resistors, noise suppression components, coils, piezoelectric sound components, power supplies, sensors, hybrid integrated circuit (IC), and microwave components. It sells its products to electronics companies for use as components in telecommunication, computer, audio, video, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

