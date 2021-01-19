Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Rollins also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 147.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rollins by 22.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. 1,604,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

