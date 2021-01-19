Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2021 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2021 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/30/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,970.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/23/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/24/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,736.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,769.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Alphabet Inc alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.