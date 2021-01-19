Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 19th (CAIXY, MONDY, MOTS, MPW, MTLS, NAT, NDRA, NHYDY, SC, SDVKY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 19th:

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get CaixaBank SA alerts:

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.