Analyzing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $49.46 million 6.24 $11.58 million N/A N/A Professional $42.02 million 5.19 $2.34 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Professional, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Professional 0 2 2 0 2.50

Professional has a consensus target price of $20.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Professional’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 18.22% 8.47% 0.82% Professional N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Professional on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

