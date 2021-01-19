Anchor (ANCT) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $13,320.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00058260 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.83 or 0.00529403 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005583 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000237 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043000 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.24 or 0.03909045 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016197 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012590 BTC.
Anchor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
