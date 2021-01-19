AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Position Lifted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.46% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $43,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 37,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AU traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 3,010,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,806. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

