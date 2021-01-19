Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.30

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 3202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $983.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

