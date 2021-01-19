Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.