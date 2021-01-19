Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $5.72 on Top Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $781,323.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00015868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00104673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Token Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

