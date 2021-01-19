Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.29% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,580. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.