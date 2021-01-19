Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.68

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 3060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

