Aragon Price Hits $4.25 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $168.33 million and $61.41 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00011457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.49 or 0.00529766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.12 or 0.03915041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012706 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.