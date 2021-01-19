ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE MT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,810. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,575,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

