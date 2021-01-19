Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,050 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 138,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,578,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

