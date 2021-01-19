Ardor Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $82.78 million and $6.32 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00105191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00020332 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.