Aryacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $132,079.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and $132,079.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00167692 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

