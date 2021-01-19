ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.74

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 32738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

