ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €450.00 ($529.41) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €382.31 ($449.77).

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.