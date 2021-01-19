ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €382.31 ($449.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ASML Company Profile

