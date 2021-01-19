ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 52-Week High at $547.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $547.00 and last traded at $546.30, with a volume of 65816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.50.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

The firm has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.77 and a 200-day moving average of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ASML by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after acquiring an additional 103,264 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

