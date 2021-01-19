Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 4,759,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,460,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$98.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

