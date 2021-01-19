Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.77

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.77 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

