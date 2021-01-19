Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,325.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,205 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,890 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

