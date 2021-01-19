Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 49,566,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,524,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

