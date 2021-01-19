Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Price Hits $5.03 on Top Exchanges (ATM)

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CURRENCY:ATM) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $3.04 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token token can now be purchased for $5.03 or 0.00013936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.48 or 0.03897791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token Profile

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is a token. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,789 tokens. The official website for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is www.socios.com/atletico-de-madrid . Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev . The official message board for Atletico De Madrid Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

