Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

ATO stock opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

