ATRM (OTCMKTS:ATRM) Trading Up 10%

ATRM Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ATRM) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 5,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

ATRM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATRM)

ATRM Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells modular buildings for commercial and residential applications in the New England states. It offers multi-unit residential buildings, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, townhouses, and dormitories; and commercial structures, including hospitals, office buildings, and other structures.

