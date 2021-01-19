AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. 919,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

