Auctus (AUC) Price Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $3.51 million and $24,335.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.06 or 0.03929821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,692,585 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

