AudioCodes (AUDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.25 million, a P/E ratio of 102.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

