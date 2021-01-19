Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,827 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Horan Capital Management increased its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 5,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Shares of ADSK traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,356. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.95 and its 200-day moving average is $255.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.