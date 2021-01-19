Autoliv (ALV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Autoliv has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALV stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

