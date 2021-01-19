Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $101,377.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00117625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00250451 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.91 or 0.97118078 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.