Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

