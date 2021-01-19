Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

