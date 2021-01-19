Autus Asset Management LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 2,172,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

