Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1453589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

Avanti Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:AVAN)

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

