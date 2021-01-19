Aventus Tops 24-Hour Volume of $120,246.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Aventus has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $120,246.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

